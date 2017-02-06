Skip to content

Egyptian Court Sentences Man to Death for Murdering Christian Alcohol Retailer

CAIRO, EGYPT - OCTOBER 21: Mohammed Helmy (29) prepares to open his family's copperwares shop in the streets of Cairo's Khan al Khallili district on October 21, 2013 in Cairo, Egypt. The Khan al Khallil district, a major market area and home to much of Cairo's original Islamic architecture, is one of the city's major tourist attractions. After a summer of violence tourist numbers across Egypt are at their lowest levels since a 2010 peak in tourism in the country. While Egypt's tourism sector took a dive following the popular uprising that overthrew President Hosni Mubarak in early 2011, occupancy rates of hotels in the capital Cairo and across Egypt have been reported as dramatically down since the Egyptian military's overthrow of President Morsi in July. In 2010, tourism represented 13% of Egypt's economy and employed one in seven of the country's workers. (Photo by Ed Giles/Getty Images).
Ed Giles/Getty

by Ali Waked6 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

JAFFA, Israel – An Egyptian man was sentenced to death for murdering a Christian alcohol retailer.

The sentence for Adel Assaliyeh, a Muslim resident of Alexandria, was submitted to the Grand Mufti of Egypt, who has the prerogative on signing off on death sentences.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Assaliyeh admitted to killing the victim, Youssef Lamei, saying he had asked him to stop selling alcohol to no avail. Refusing legal counsel, Assaliyeh reportedly didn’t show remorse and said, “If I could, I’d kill all of the alcohol retailers.”

The victim’s son Tony said the defendant threatened him during the trial and said he would murder him too as well as all Coptic Christians. Tony said that the defendant nonchalantly reenacted the murder while citing Islamic rulings permitting the killing of Christians that he had heard on television.

Lamei’s assault last month by an initially anonymous man was caught on closed-circuit cameras and shocked the Egyptian public. It also further increased the uncertainties facing the Coptic community.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.