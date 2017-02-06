Israel Strikes Hamas Target After Terror Rocket Strikes Jewish State

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Haaretz reports: The Israel Air Force struck targets in the Gaza Strip in retaliation to earlier rocket fire, the army said in a statement. Earlier a rocket fired from Gaza struck in an open area, causing no casualties.

Palestinian reports said one man was wounded in the Israeli strike. A medical source in Gaza said the victim is a fisherman who was hurt of shrapnel, adding that his condition was not life-threatening. Hospitals in Gaza however have yet to report receiving casualties.

Palestinian reports later said that an Israeli tank shell was also fired at the central of the Strip. The Israeli army confirmed the tank fire and said an Air Force aircraft was also striking targets in Gaza.

