Iranian VP: ‘The Americans Have Chosen a Wrong Path These Days’

The Times of Israel reports: Iranian officials continued to rail against the US after its latest ballistic-missile test launch led to President Donald Trump slapping the Islamic Republic with fresh economic sanctions.

Relations between Tehran and Washington have deteriorated sharply since Trump took office last month, promising a tough line on what he sees as Iranian belligerence toward US interests.

Iran’s test firing of a ballistic missile last week has led to an increasingly tense stand-off between Washington and Tehran. On Monday, senior Iranian officials warned the White House against provocative language.

