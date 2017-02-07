Israel Uncovers Hamas Terror Cell Plotting Possible Attacks at Synagogue, Bus Station

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Israeli security authorities have uncovered a Hamas cell that planned to carry out terrorist attacks in the West Bank and within Israel, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) announced Monday after the details of the case were cleared for publication.

The three terrorists, Mamduach Yunis, 24, of Arara, and brothers Hassan, 23, and Muhammad Zida’at, 25, from Bnei Naim near Hebron, were all indicted for the plot in the Haifa District Court on Monday.

The indictment filed by the Haifa District Attorney’s Office charged them with conspiracy to commit a felony, participation in and membership in a terrorist organization, contact with a foreign agent, illegally crossing into Israel and various weapons offenses.

