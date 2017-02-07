Jewish Group Says Amazon Germany’s Promotion of Anti-Semitic Book an ‘Outrage’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – A prominent U.S.-based Jewish human rights group slammed Amazon Germany’s promotion of a book entitled “The Rothschilds: A Family that Controls the World” as an “outrage.”

The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s France-based director for international relations, Dr. Shimon Samuels, said in a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos that promoting the “anti-Semitic” book was a violation of Amazon’s own regulations.

“This blood libel could have been drawn from the ravings of Hitler to the genocidal charter of Hamas.”

Samuels told Bezos, “For the last 12 years, we have monitored the Frankfurt Book Fair and their Arab counterparts, identifying books such as ‘The Rothschilds’ on the display stands. In most cases, the Frankfurt authorities will confiscate those we expose on grounds of violating the contract (and in many cases German law) between the publisher and the Fair — that contract explicitly prohibits fomenting hate and violence.”

Samuels went on to urge Bezos “to follow that principle, whether through Amazon.com, Amazon.de or any part of your constellation. Amazon must not serve as a fig leaf for conspiracy theories or defamatory incitement that endangers us all.”

The cover of the book features a shrouded figure plunging a dagger into a globe.

An excerpt from the Amazon review describes the book thus: