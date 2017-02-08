Israel’s Iron Dome Intercepts Rockets Fired From Egypt Toward Resort City of Eilat

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV — Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system successfully intercepted three rockets fired from Egypt’s Sinai toward the southern resort town of Eilat on Wednesday night.

A fourth rocket landed in an open area, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Hours earlier, a mortar shell from Syria in the north struck Israel’s Golan Heights. In response, the IDF targeted a post belonging to the Syrian regime in the northern Golan Heights, the IDF said in a text message statement sent to reporters.

In Eilat, residents were surprised to hear the rocket alert siren blasting. According to local media outlets, five people were treated for anxiety, but there were no reports of injuries or damage from the rockets fired from the Sinai Peninsula, which is a known enclave for Islamic State-affiliated terrorists.

Video shows moments rockets over Israeli city of Eilat intercepted by Iron Dome. No damage/casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/DzuaWBQeVG — Israel Breaking (@IsraelBreaking) February 8, 2017

Fragment of one of at least four rockets fired from Egypt short time ago spotted at pool in Eilat, South Israel. Luckily no damage/injuries. pic.twitter.com/9BoADaJXqi — Israel Breaking (@IsraelBreaking) February 8, 2017

The Times of Israel further reported:

Shortly after the rockets were intercepted, head of the IDF Southern Command Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir told the mayor of Eilat, Meir Yitzhak Halevi, that the city could return to its routine, Army Radio reported. “When there is a successful interception the city returns to routine quickly, as people understand that the city is protected,” Itsik Alfasi, a senior Eilat police officer told Israel Radio. Eilat is a Red Sea resort city, popular with tourists from Europe. The city is currently full to capacity with visitors.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.