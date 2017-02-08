Jewish Students Condemn ‘Horrific’ Rise of Anti-Semitic Incidents at Cambridge University

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fliers denying the Holocaust and Nazi graffiti found on Cambridge University campus signs have together drawn condemnation from the university’s Jewish Society.

This follows a tweeted photo of a sign found by Dr. Edward Anderson, a research fellow at the Centre of South Asian Studies in Cambridge, was shared along with his concerned response: “Someone has gone around the Sidgwick Site @Cambridge_Uni putting holocaust denial flyers under every windshield. Worrying. #Antisemitism”.

Someone has gone around the Sidgwick Site @Cambridge_Uni putting holocaust denial flyers under every windshield. Worrying. #Antisemitism pic.twitter.com/4ICcQDRW8g — Edward Anderson (@edanderson101) February 3, 2017

The flyer quotes Michael Hoffman, an American Holocaust denier and conspiracy theorist. It reads: “I think that it’s interesting to note that history is often tried by Hollywood. They … create these puppet figures, these simulacrums, these straw men of David Irving in the movie, and then attack that and present that as the reality.

“And I think it’s an indicator of their insecurity and weakness, that they have to do this second hand through Tinsel Town rather than directly through a debate with bona-fide revisionist historians.”

The flier’s distribution came at the same time a spate of graffiti attacks saw two swastikas drawn on a ‘You are here’ map on Jesus Green.

The Varsity newspaper reports Cambridge University Jewish Society Co-Presidents Adam Goott and Alex Szlezinger responded with a swift condemnation of the discoveries:

“Cambridge University Jewish Society firmly condemns all forms of anti-Semitism, including the recent dissemination of flyers advertising abhorrent ideas of Holocaust denial, and swastika graffiti appearing on signs at Jesus Green.

“We have already been in touch with the CST [Community Security Trust, a charity set up to protect British Jews from anti-Semitism] and the Cambridgeshire Police have been notified. We also plan to meet with CUSU and the University, to discuss the best possible ways to put an end to these offensive incidents.”

Nadine Batchelor-Hunt, President of the CUSU Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) Campaign also commented on the incidents:

“The CUSU BME Campaign is here to support the Cambridge University Jewish Society, and Jewish students, in whatever ways we can in tackling racism and anti-Semitism at the university.

“The anti-Semitic incidents that have occurred over the last few days are horrific, and should be dealt promptly and with the utmost seriousness.”

This is not the first time a charge of anti-Semitism has been made at the famous university.

Breitbart Jerusalem reported last November that a Jewish student, who was the victim of a campus attack, accused the school of “setting a dangerous precedent” after it denied that his assailants were motivated by anti-Semitism.

The complainant said he had been verbally and physically assaulted by members of Cambridge sporting societies after accidentally entering a private party. He alleged he and his compatriots were greeted with slurs including: “f***ing Jews, you don’t belong here” and “dirty Jews.”