Skip to content

Archaeologists Find New Dead Sea Cave

Israeli archaeologist Dr. Ofer Sion stands on Byzantine-era paving stones as he excavates the 1,500-year-old street on February 10, 2010 in the Old City in Jerusalem, Israel. The Israel Antiquities Authority said that the excavations confirm the accuracy of the famous Madaba map, an ancient mosaic map to be found in a church in Jordan dated to the sixth-seventh century AD, which depicts Jerusalem and the Holy Land in the Byzantine period. (Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images)
David Silverman/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem9 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Over 60 years after the first excavations at Qumran, researchers from Hebrew University said Wednesday that they identified a twelfth cave near Qumran they believe contained Dead Sea Scrolls until it was plundered in the middle of the 20th century.

The latest excavation was conducted by Hebrew University and the Israel Antiquities Authority under the auspices of the IDF’s Civil Administration.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

It yielded no new scrolls, but archaeologists found a small scrap of parchment in a jar and a collection of at least seven storage jugs identical to those found in the other Qumran caves.

Read more here.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.