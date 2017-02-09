Netanyahu on Meeting with Chuck Norris: Israel Is ‘Indestructible Now’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Fox News reports: Chuck Norris met with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu on Wednesday during the actor’s visit to the Holy Land.

Netanyahu told Norris in a video posted on the prime minister’s Facebook page, “Listen, Israel is strong but it’s indestructible now” later telling his security team to clear the building as Norris could easily handle any threats.

ישראל חזקה ועכשיו חזקה מתמיד. ברוך הבא צ׳אק נוריס! Israel is strong, now even stronger. Welcome Chuck! A photo posted by Benjamin Netanyahu (@b.netanyahu) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:44am PST

Norris told the prime minister he and his wife had been “looking forward to” their meeting. “Believe me, you’ll always have my support. All that was coming down, I didn’t know what to do,” Norris told Netanyahu. “My wife said, ‘I know what to do. I’m calling over there.”

