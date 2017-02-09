Netanyahu on Meeting with Chuck Norris: Israel Is ‘Indestructible Now’

Fox News reports: Chuck Norris met with Israeli Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu on Wednesday during the actor’s visit to the Holy Land.
Netanyahu told Norris in a video posted on the prime minister’s Facebook page, “Listen, Israel is strong but it’s indestructible now” later telling his security team to clear the building as Norris could easily handle any threats.
A break from Middle East tensions. Dinner in #Herzliya with @ChuckNorris. pic.twitter.com/C62z0SRuBf
— Dr. Dore Gold (@DrDoreGold) February 4, 2017
Norris told the prime minister he and his wife had been “looking forward to” their meeting. “Believe me, you’ll always have my support. All that was coming down, I didn’t know what to do,” Norris told Netanyahu. “My wife said, ‘I know what to do. I’m calling over there.”
Read more here.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.