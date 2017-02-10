SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: A student leader at McGill University in Montreal justified encouraging his social media followers to “punch a Zionist,” due to the policies of the Israeli government.

Igor Sadikov told The Algemeiner on Thursday that his recent tweet expressed his “opposition to Israel’s dispossession and colonization of Palestinian land and to the treatment of Palestinian people as second-class,” just as he opposes “colonialism in Canada, the United State and elsewhere in the world.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I neither condone nor advocate violence on the basis of membership in any identity group,” he added.

Read more here.