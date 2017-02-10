Trump: ‘I Do Not Want To Condemn Israel During My Tenure’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerualem Post reports: Advancing settlement activity is not helpful to peace, US President Donald Trump said ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the brief excerpt of the interview with Israeli daily Yisrael Hayom, published on Friday, Trump walked a fine line between refusing to condemn Israel, while putting forward his belief about what was helpful and not helpful to the peace process. The new president also hinted at the possibility of regional peace deal.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“I don’t want to condemn Israel. There is a long history of Israel enduring condemnations and difficulties. I do not want to condemn Israel during my tenure. I understand Israel and respect Israel,” Trump said.

Read more here.