Trump: ‘I Do Not Want To Condemn Israel During My Tenure’

A partial view shows Israel's largest Jewish settlement Maale Adumim on the outskirts of Jerusalem on January 30, 2015. Israel published tenders to build 450 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank, a watchdog said, in a plan denounced by the Palestinians as a 'war crime'. AFP PHOTO / AHMAD GHARABLI (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)
AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem10 Feb 20170

The Jerualem Post reports: Advancing settlement activity is not helpful to peace, US President Donald Trump said ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the brief excerpt of the interview with Israeli daily Yisrael Hayom, published on Friday, Trump walked a fine line between refusing to condemn Israel, while putting forward his belief about what was helpful and not helpful to the peace process. The new president also hinted at the possibility of regional peace deal.

“I don’t want to condemn Israel. There is a long history of Israel enduring condemnations and difficulties. I do not want to condemn Israel during my tenure. I understand Israel and respect Israel,” Trump said.

Read more here.


