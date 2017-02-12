Hamas Releases Video Tribute to Killed Terror Rocket Engineer

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ynetnews reports: Hamas’s military wing released a video on Friday in tribute to its rocket engineer who died on Sunday from wounds he is believed to have sustained whilst manufacturing a missile in the Gaza Strip.

The video claims that the engineer, Mohammad Walid Al-Koka, worked before his death to develop missiles for the terrorist organization that controls Gaza.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Hamas had announced that the 44-year-old Al-Koka and another operative were injured in a structure in the coastal Sudania region, which is in northern Gaza. However, a Palestinian source claimed that Al-Koka was a rocket engineer for the organization and that they presumed he was killed by an explosion during the manufacturing of a missile.

Read more here.