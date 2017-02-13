Skip to content

Netanyahu: U.S.-Israel Alliance is ‘About to Get Stronger’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during a swearing-in ceremony for Israel's new Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot at the Prime Minister's Jerusalem offices on February 16, 2015. AFP PHOTO / MENAHEM KAHANA (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images)
MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem13 Feb 20170

Ynetnews reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to strengthen the alliance between the US and Israel on Monday afternoon before taking off to Washington for his first meeting with President Donald Trump since he entered the White House in January.

Before his departure, Netanyahu offered a few words to the press. “I am now leaving for a meeting of the utmost importance in Washington. There, I will meet with US President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and leaders of Congress and the Senate.”

Commenting on the general US-Israel relationship, which was somewhat sullied during the Obama administration, Netanyahu maintained that “the alliance was always extremely strong,” adding with palpable optimism, that “it is about the get stronger.”

Read more here.


