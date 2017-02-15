Former Israeli Envoy to Washington: Iran Should Dominate Trump-Netanyahu Meeting

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: Iran will be at the top of the agenda when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, two former Israeli ambassadors to the US told The Algemeiner on Tuesday.

“There are three Iran-related issues,” Michael Oren — currently the deputy minister for diplomacy in the Prime Minister’s Office and a Kulanu party MK — said. “The first is the conventional military threat Iran poses to Israel from Syria and Lebanon, as well as its threat to countries around us like Jordan and the Gulf states. Second, a connection must be made between Iran’s horrible behavior and the nuclear issue. [Former US President Barack] Obama separated the two, we need to link them again. You can’t have a country that’s the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism and calls daily for our destruction and there’s no repercussions. And third, we need to start preparing for when the nuclear deal expires and we’re going to have an Iranian regime that’s going to be able to make 200 nuclear bombs real quick.”

Oren, who served as the Jewish state’s envoy to Washington for four years between 2009 and 2013, said that first meetings between US presidents and Israeli prime ministers are “very important.”

