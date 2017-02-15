Netanyahu at White House: ‘There Is No Bigger Supporter of Israel Than Trump’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held their first press conference together on Wednesday. It is the first time the two leaders have met since Trump’s inauguration on January 20th.

During the White House press conference, the two discussed the creation of a peace deal between Israel and Palestinians and the potential for a two-state solution. Trump said that he’d “like to see [Netanyahu] hold off on settlements for a bit.” He also added that he thinks “we are going to make a deal,” to which Netanyahu responded “We’ll see.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Netanyahu said at the end of the conference that “there is no bigger support of Israel and the Jewish State than President Donald Trump.”

Read more here.