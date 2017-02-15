Skip to content

Netanyahu at White House: ‘There Is No Bigger Supporter of Israel Than Trump’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes a point during a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC February 15, 2017. / AFP / MANDEL NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem15 Feb 20170

The Jerusalem Post reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump held their first press conference together on Wednesday. It is the first time the two leaders have met since Trump’s inauguration on January 20th.

During the White House press conference, the two discussed the creation of a peace deal between Israel and Palestinians and the potential for a two-state solution. Trump said that he’d “like to see [Netanyahu] hold off on settlements for a bit.” He also added that he thinks “we are going to make a deal,” to which Netanyahu responded “We’ll see.”

Netanyahu said at the end of the conference that “there is no bigger support of Israel and the Jewish State than President Donald Trump.”

Read more here.


