Australia’s Foreign Minister Hints at Accepting Solutions Beyond Two-States

The Times of Israel reports: Australia’s foreign minister expressed tentative support for US President Donald Trump’s rollback of support for the two-state solution, even as her country and the international community vowed to keep pushing for the Palestinian statehood formula.
Julie Bishop said that while her country still supports the two-state idea, she would be open to a one-state agreement as well if that is what the sides desired, echoing Trump’s Wednesday statement of amenability to whatever Israelis and Palestinians decided on.
“The two sides need to sit down and negotiate a resolution – it can’t be imposed from outside,” Bishop told Sky News Australia on Thursday.
Read more here.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.