Skip to content

Australia’s Foreign Minister Hints at Accepting Solutions Beyond Two-States

australia's politics
Amos Ben Gershom/GPO via Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem16 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Australia’s foreign minister expressed tentative support for US President Donald Trump’s rollback of support for the two-state solution, even as her country and the international community vowed to keep pushing for the Palestinian statehood formula.

Julie Bishop said that while her country still supports the two-state idea, she would be open to a one-state agreement as well if that is what the sides desired, echoing Trump’s Wednesday statement of amenability to whatever Israelis and Palestinians decided on.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.