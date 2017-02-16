Australia’s Foreign Minister Hints at Accepting Solutions Beyond Two-States

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Australia’s foreign minister expressed tentative support for US President Donald Trump’s rollback of support for the two-state solution, even as her country and the international community vowed to keep pushing for the Palestinian statehood formula.

Julie Bishop said that while her country still supports the two-state idea, she would be open to a one-state agreement as well if that is what the sides desired, echoing Trump’s Wednesday statement of amenability to whatever Israelis and Palestinians decided on.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER