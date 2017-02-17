Skip to content

Report: Netanyahu Asked Trump to Recognize Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

European members of United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) stand on August 29, 2014 in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as they watch the Syrian side of the Golan after rebel fighters took over the control of the Quneitra border crossing.
JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty

by Breitbart Jerusalem17 Feb 20170

(REUTERS) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory Israel seized from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

Most of the world considers the Golan, a high plateau between northeastern Israel and southwestern Syria, to be occupied by Israel, which annexed the territory in 1981 in a move not recognized internationally.

During a briefing with Israeli and foreign media after meeting Trump at the White House, Netanyahu was asked whether he had raised the Golan issue. “Yes,” he replied.

Read more here.


