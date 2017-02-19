Islamists on Social Media Mourn Death of ‘Blind Sheikh’ in U.S. Prison

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Islamists worldwide have taken to social media to mourn the passing of the “Blind Sheikh,” Omar Abdel-Rahman, who reportedly died of natural causes in U.S. prison on Saturday.

He was jailed in 1996 on several counts of masterminding terrorist attacks, including involvement in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing.

Thousands shared the newly launched hashtag #death_of_sheikh_omar_abdelrahman, asking Allah to bless his soul.

Hajjar Abed Latif wrote: “The passing of Shaikh Abdul-Rahman, may Allah have mercy on his soul.”

The passing of Shaikh Omar Abdul-Rahman, may Allah have mercy on his soul. #وفاة_الشيخ_عمر_عبدالرحمن — Abed Latif El-Hajjar (@3aboud1) February 18, 2017

“A man who’s worth more than a thousand men was taken by Allah in an American prison, after his medications were prevented from reaching him, in the wake of a quarter of a century in jail,” Ahmed wrote. Ahmed did not cite any evidence for his conspiracy theory regarding Rahman’s death.

رجل بألف وألف بخف

توفاه الله فى سجون الأمريكان بعد منع الدواء عنه بعد اعتقال دام ربع قرن#وفاة_الشيخ_عمر_عبدالرحمن pic.twitter.com/RXMQFfAvTS — Ahmed (@ahmed_2012v) February 18, 2017

Abu Omar Alisaii wrote: “May Allah spread his mercy on him. They said three countries were afraid of him: America, Israel and Egypt.”

@ahmed_2012v تغمده الله بواسع رحمته ومرضاته..قيل أنه كانت تخشاه3دول أمريكا وإسرائيل ومصر — أبوعمر العيسائي (@Q4mONkAh79wyhbW) February 18, 2017

“We extend our condolences to the Islamic Nation and to the Jamaa Islamiya [of which Abdelrahman was co-founder] for the death of the Sheikh the martyr, Dr. Omar Abdelrahman, after 24 years in an American jail which he served despite his innocence,” Kuwait’s Professor Hakem Almuteiri tweeted.

نعزي الأمة عامة والجماعة الإسلامية في مصر بوفاة الشيخ المجاهد

د عمر عبدالرحمن بعد 24 سنة قضاها في سجون أمريكا ظلما#وفاة_الشيخ_عمر_عبدالرحمن pic.twitter.com/vV8kIZYdi3 — أ.د. حاكم المطيري (@DrHAKEM) February 18, 2017

“Have mercy and forgive him, Allah,” Bashair tweeted. “Our condolences are extended to the Islamic nation that’s under attack for its creed.”

اللهم ارحمه واغفر له 💔 العزاء للامه الاسلاميه التي تغار على دينها #وفاة_الشيخ_عمر_عبدالرحمن — Bashair (@Bashair868) February 19, 2017

Ismail Qimri tweeted: “The prize is not for those who suffered, may Allah compensate you in heaven, Omar.”

ألا طوبى لمن صبروا

والله يجزيك دار الخلد يا عمر ..#وفاة_الشيخ_عمر_عبدالرحمن pic.twitter.com/RyGc3FdOj0 — إسماعيل القمري (@ismailalqimari) February 19, 2017

“Where are those who extended condolences after Charlie Hebdo, after the Turkish nightclub?” another tweeted. “Why aren’t they extending their condolences to the nation for the loss of its great Sheikh, whose beard became grey while fighting for our dignity?”

Gaza’s Abdullah Gaith tweeted wildly: “The champions of humanism murder the blind sheikh Omar Abdelrahman in their jail. If a clergyman was murdered, how would the world react?”

دعاة الإنسانية يقتلون الشيخ المصرى الكفيف "عمرعبدالرحمن" فى سجونهم

لو كان المقتول قسيس ما ردة فعل العالم ؟#وفاة_الشيخ_عمر_عبدالرحمن#مصر pic.twitter.com/bhxAHQ2S1v — عبدالله غيث – غزة (@saifalkhair) February 19, 2017

Citizen urged the sheikh’s detractors to pray for him: “It’s one thing to disagree with the Sheikh and his ideology, it’s another to ask Allah to have mercy on him. He’s a devout Muslim. America was afraid of him despite his blindness.”

#وفاة_الشيخ_عمر_عبدالرحمن تختلفون مع الشيخ في منهجه شيء

وتترحمون وتطلبون له المغفرة والرحمه…شيء آخر

فهو مسلم موحد

هابته أمريكا وهو أعمى — مواطن (@am_citizen) February 19, 2017

Abdelkarim drew parallels between Abdelrahman and Hamas’ founder, the disabled Sheikh Ahmed Yassin. Posting pictures of both, he wrote: “A disabled man unraveled the world of the Jews, and a blind man terrorized America into madness.”