Skip to content

Mattis in Iraq: We’re Not Here For Your Oil

US Defence Secretary James Mattis addresses the press at NATO headquarters in Brussels on February 15, 2017
AFP

by Breitbart Jerusalem20 Feb 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(REUTERS) The U.S. military is not in Iraq “to seize anybody’s oil”, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said, before arriving on an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Monday.

Mattis, on his first trip to Iraq as Pentagon chief, is hoping to get a first-hand assessment of the war effort as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces launch a new push to evict Islamic State militants from their remaining stronghold in the city of Mosul.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

But he is likely to face questions about Trump’s remarks and actions, including a temporary ban on travel to the United States and for saying America should have seized Iraq’s oil after toppling Saddam Hussein in 2003.

Read more here.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.