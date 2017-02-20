Skip to content

Sisi: Israeli-Palestinian Deal A Top Priority for Egypt

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2015 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, center, reviews honor guards, as he takes part in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of Unknown Soldier outside of Kremlin wall in Moscow, Russia. Seeking to improve the country's image, authorities in Egypt are pulling out all the stops to ensure that President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's visit to New York for the U.N. General Assembly is a diplomatic success. El-Sissi flew to New York Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, with some two dozen loyal lawmakers and media figures who will be on hand to express support for the general-turned-president during his four-day stay in New York. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, Pool, File)
AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, Pool, File

by Breitbart Jerusalem20 Feb 20170

The Times of Israel reports: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi told a delegation from an umbrella group of US Jewish groups that reaching an end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is one of his top priorities.

Meeting in Cairo, Sissi told representatives from the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations that reaching a peace deal would remove a main impetus behind terror attacks.

Sunday’s meeting came as an Israeli media report detailed a secret summit between Sissi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Jordan’s King Abdullah and US secretary of state John Kerry last year aimed at cobbling together a regional peace initiative.

Read more here.


