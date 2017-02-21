SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – An Arab-Israeli man was indicted Monday for his alleged links to the Islamic State terror group and his plans to orchestrate attacks in Israel.

Anas Haj Yehiye, 35, was arrested in late January by the Shin Bet security agency and Israel Police, following intelligence-gathering on his suspected terrorist ties and activities. Haj Yehiye swore allegiance to ISIS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and was recruiting others for the formation of an ISIS terror cell within Israel, according to the Shin Bet.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The security agency said Haj Yehiye was planning attacks on a bus in Tel Aviv and against Israeli soldiers. He also distributed instructions to potential fellow terrorist operatives on the production of explosive belts, explosive devices connected to cellphones and lethal substances such as sarin gas. Islamic State’s “Detailed Guide for the Jihadist” was seized at Haj Yehiye’s home in the village of Taibe.

Read more here.