The Jerusalem Post reports: A Syrian official vowed to back Hezbollah in any future conflict that the Lebanese terror group may have with Israel, in an interview with Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai on Monday.

“We will be partners with Hezbollah in any future war against Israel,” the unnamed official, whom the newspaper labeled “one of the senior decision-makers in Syria,” said. The comments came after Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned last week that the group’s missiles were capable of hitting Israel’s nuclear reactor in Dimona.

The official stated that Hezbollah and Syria “share a destiny” and will work together against any attempt to “harm the proxies of Iran in the Middle Eastern arena.”

Read more here.