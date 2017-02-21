Skip to content

Syrian Official: We Will Be Partners with Hezbollah in Future Conflict with Israel

A Lebanese Shiite supporter of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, with a portrait on his head of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, weeps as he listens to the death story of Imam Hussein during the holy day of Ashoura, in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Lebanese Shiites mark Ashoura, the tenth day of the Islamic month of Muharram, to commemorate the Battle of Karbala in the 7th century when Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad, was killed in present-day Iraq. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)
AP/Hussein Malla

by Breitbart Jerusalem21 Feb 20170

The Jerusalem Post reports: A Syrian official vowed to back Hezbollah in any future conflict that the Lebanese terror group may have with Israel, in an interview with Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Rai on Monday.

“We will be partners with Hezbollah in any future war against Israel,” the unnamed official, whom the newspaper labeled “one of the senior decision-makers in Syria,” said. The comments came after Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned last week that the group’s missiles were capable of hitting Israel’s nuclear reactor in Dimona.

The official stated that Hezbollah and Syria “share a destiny” and will work together against any attempt to “harm the proxies of Iran in the Middle Eastern arena.”

Read more here.


