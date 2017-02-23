Skip to content

Arlington Preschool Teacher Fired Over ‘Kill Some Jews’ Tweet

This Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, file photo, shows a Twitter app on an iPhone screen in New York. Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent members of the so-called “alt-right” in an apparent purge, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Twitter declined comment, but noted that its policies forbid violent threats, hate speech or harassment, adding that it will take action against repeat offenders.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
by Breitbart Jerusalem23 Feb 20170

The Dallas News reports: An Arlington preschool teacher has been fired over a series of anti-Semitic posts on social media, including a tweet that said “kill some Jews.”

Nancy Salem, who was fired from The Children’s Courtyard, also retweeted: “How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough!”

Tweets by Salem and other University of Texas at Arlington students were made public after watchdog group Canary Mission reported that 24 current and former students had made anti-Semitic comments online.

Read more here.


