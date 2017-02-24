UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Meets with Parents of Israeli Soldier Murdered by Hamas

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley met with the family of an Israeli soldier killed in action by Hamas, and whose body the terrorist group continues to hold captive in Gaza.

During her meeting with Lt. Hadar Goldin’s parents, Leah and Simha, Haley was thanked for her assistance in the Goldins’ ongoing efforts to bring home the body of their son, as well as that of Sgt. Oron Shaul, both of whom were killed during Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014.

“We appreciate Ambassador Haley’s willingness to assist us in the return of our sons and we hope that these efforts bear fruit as soon as possible,” the Goldins said in a statement.

