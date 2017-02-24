Skip to content

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Meets with Parents of Israeli Soldier Murdered by Hamas

The new U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, listens to proceedings during a Security Council meeting of the United Nations, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative Michele Sison is at center. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
AP Photo/Richard Drew

by Breitbart Jerusalem24 Feb 20170

The Algemeiner reports: JNS.org – US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley met with the family of an Israeli soldier killed in action by Hamas, and whose body the terrorist group continues to hold captive in Gaza.

During her meeting with Lt. Hadar Goldin’s parents, Leah and Simha, Haley was thanked for her assistance in the Goldins’ ongoing efforts to bring home the body of their son, as well as that of Sgt. Oron Shaul, both of whom were killed during Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014.

“We appreciate Ambassador Haley’s willingness to assist us in the return of our sons and we hope that these efforts bear fruit as soon as possible,” the Goldins said in a statement.

Read more here.


