TEL AVIV – The leader of a Palestinian terrorist group in Lebanon called for an “all-out war” with Israel and Jordan in which Iranian soldiers would fight to “liberate Palestine.”

“I want to see the revolutionary fighters from [Iran] in the Galilee,” Ahmad Jibril, leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command, told Hezbollah’s Al-Mayadeen TV in an interview translated by watchdog group the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) on Friday.

Jibril said “an axis of resistance” should be formed against Israel that would include Syria, Iraq, Iran and Hezbollah. The aim of the resistance would be to fight for “the liberation of Palestine from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River.”

After defeating Israel, he said, “we will enter Jordan, whether King Abdullah likes it or not.”

He added that “The war with this enemy will be an all-out war … in the Golan, in South Lebanon, in the Galilee … [and] will be waged from Rosh Hanikra to Aqaba.”

“Hezbollah is getting ready for it, and so are we,” he added.

Jibril’s remarks come in the wake of threats made by Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, including, most recently, vowing that in a future war Hezbollah would not hold back from targeting Israel’s vital infrastructure.

“In the face of Israel’s threats to destroy Lebanon’s infrastructure, we will not abide by red lines, especially regarding Haifa’s ammonia and the nuclear reactor in Dimona. Hezbollah possesses the full courage for this,” he said, according to an English translation of his comments reported by the Naharnet website.

Last week, Nasrallah made similar threats against Haifa and Dimona, warning that a strike on the ammonia plant would be akin to a nuclear bomb explosion.

During an official visit to Beirut, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday said that Palestinian factions were committed to preserving security in refugee camps around Lebanon.