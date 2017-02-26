SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

SBS Australia reports: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says his inaugural tour to Australia has been ‘wonderful’. The Israeli PM and his wife Sara wound up their five-day trip to Sydney on Sunday, meeting with Foreign Minister Julie Bishop just hours before departing.

‘This has been a wonderful visit here. You people are amazing,’ Mr Netanyahu told the foreign minister before holding bilateral talks behind closed doors. Mr Netanyahu joked with Ms Bishop, who’s just arrived home from a whirlwind trip to the US and UK, that the pair had ‘shared more or less the same route’.

Ms Bishop last week held high-level talks with top Trump administration officials in Washington including Lieutenant-General H R McMaster, the president’s newly appointed National Security Advisor.

