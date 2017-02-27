EXCLUSIVE – Islamic State Supporters Boast Drone Squadron ‘Stunning’ the ‘Enemies of Allah’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – Islamic State militants and supporters claim to be energized in their fight against the Iraqi army in the IS stronghold of Mosul, according to messages contained in the organization’s internal communications obtained by Breitbart Jerusalem.

In correspondence posted in a closed chat group that utilizes the encrypted Telegram messaging service, the boastful exchanges displayed high morale among the jihadists and no signs of surrender, which may be unsurprising among IS fighters. Some of the messages referred to the stepped-up use of drones in the Mosul battle. The chat group serves as an internal Twitter of sorts for IS jihadists and sympathizers, and has been used in the past to issue IS communications.

“Salam Aleikum brothers, thank Allah for our brothers the mujahedeen who implemented our new tactic – a war of attrition that would deliver death blows to the Iraqi and American forces, and foiled many strikes and launched many attacks,” the user Abu Ali Almusuly wrote. “They have the upper hand.”

“Our real war of attrition started with air raids,” Abdelhamid Almusuli wrote, referring to the organization’s reported use of drones in the Mosul battle. “Allah blessed the suicide bombers, our beloved, the mujahedeen. Allah blessed our brothers with a drone squadron that has turned on the enemies of Allah and stunned them. The drones are a tool in the war of attrition that our mujahedeen started. Allah bless the believers.”

“Thank Allah who continues to assist the mujahedeen despite the barbaric terrorist air raids,” Abu Qatada Almaghrebi wrote. “The mujahedeen excel at being creative and never concede any territory, except when they decide to make a tactical retreat to outmaneuver the enemy. Our mujahedeen at the forefront swear that they could hear the Shi’ites and the American soldiers screaming in pain after being hurt by our brothers, the mujahedeen.”

“Allah bless you on your jihad. You do a great job slaughtering the Crusaders and the infidels and their supporters,” Abu Muhammad al Tunisi wrote. “Allah bless you for the victories that you deliver them. You slit their throats, you blow them up, you break their backs and crush their pride. You’re winning the war of attrition. You’ve killed dozens in the span of just a few days. The next few days will be difficult and painful for them when they see their soldiers’ bodies dismembered and burned. Allah will inflict pain on them.”

Abu Abdullah Aljazrawi wrote: “Many thanks to Allah, many thanks to Allah. More than 220 Shi’ites were killed over the last three days thanks to Allah, who strengthens the mujahedeen’s hands after helping them implement the war of attrition, in which the mujahedeen excel and strike the Shi’ites hard.”

Aljazrawi continued: “Our brothers attacked the American elite forces and inflicted great pain on them. They confronted American soldiers up close and hurt them. I swear to Allah, our brothers are braver and stronger and showed it to the American soldiers. When our brothers saw them they were instilled with bravery because fighting them is a source of pride for us and our mujahedeen who flinch at nothing but Allah. Bless him.”

Recently, the pro-IS media reported that the organization has stepped up its usage of drone strikes.

The Wall Street Journal on Sunday reported Iraqi forces are struggling to counter the IS drones that have been hampering efforts to retake Mosul.

At the same time, Iraqi forces reported breakthroughs in the city’s Western districts, and on Monday reportedly retook a key bridge over the river Tigris.

Aaron Klein is Breitbart’s Jerusalem bureau chief and senior investigative reporter. He is a New York Times bestselling author and hosts the popular weekend talk radio program, “Aaron Klein Investigative Radio.” Follow him on Twitter @AaronKleinShow. Follow him on Facebook.