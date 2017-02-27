Fired Arlington Pre-School Teacher ‘Sorry’ for ‘Kill Some Jews’ Tweet

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

ARLINGTON (CBS11) reports: The Arlington pre-school teacher who was fired after anti-Semitic tweets came to light, sent CBS11 a statement saying she regrets the racist and anti-Semitic statements she made as a teen and does not feel that way now.

She said she is sorry for “the pain and hurt my words caused, especially to members of the Jewish faith.” The pre-school, The Children’s Courtyard, says it fired teacher Nancy Salem after thoroughly investigating her tweets.

Among those identified by the watchdog group, Canary Mission, one in which she said, “Gassed a Jew. I’m sweating. Heil.” In another, she asked, ‘How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough, hahaha.”

