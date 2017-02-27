Skip to content

Fired Arlington Pre-School Teacher ‘Sorry’ for ‘Kill Some Jews’ Tweet

This Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, file photo, shows a Twitter app on an iPhone screen in New York. Twitter has suspended the accounts of several prominent members of the so-called “alt-right” in an apparent purge, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Twitter declined comment, but noted that its policies forbid violent threats, hate speech or harassment, adding that it will take action against repeat offenders.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
AP/Richard Drew,

by Breitbart Jerusalem27 Feb 20170

ARLINGTON (CBS11) reports: The Arlington pre-school teacher who was fired after anti-Semitic tweets came to light, sent CBS11 a statement saying she regrets the racist and anti-Semitic statements she made as a teen and does not feel that way now.

She said she is sorry for “the pain and hurt my words caused, especially to members of the Jewish faith.” The pre-school, The Children’s Courtyard, says it fired teacher Nancy Salem after thoroughly investigating her tweets.

Among those identified by the watchdog group, Canary Mission, one in which she said, “Gassed a Jew. I’m sweating. Heil.” In another, she asked, ‘How many Jews died in the Holocaust? Not enough, hahaha.”

Read more here.


