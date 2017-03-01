SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ynetnews reports: In the two and a half years that passed since Operation Protective Edge, Hamas has resumed its tunnel digging, while half of the tunnels the IDF destroyed during the war remained usable and arguments between the IDF and the Defense Ministry have been delaying the deployment of the new system to locate tunnels.

While the State Comptroller’s report on Operation Protective Edge released on Tuesday reveals a series of failures with regard to the IDF’s preparedness for the war, the cabinet’s decision-making process and the gaps in intelligence the IDF had vis-à-vis the terror tunnels, the situation today is no less dire.

Several weeks after the end of Operation Protective Edge, a senior Southern Command officer told reporters that his recommendation was to attack any border-crossing tunnel the IDF discovers, even if only in a limited ground operation.

