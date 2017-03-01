Skip to content

U.S. Envoy: UN Human Rights Council Losing Credibility Over ‘Obsession with Israel’

1 Mar 2017

i24 News reports: Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US State for International Organization Affairs Erin Barclay condoned the UN’s “obsession with Israel” during an address she delivered to the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday.

Barclay asserted that the council’s “obsession with Israel” comprised the “largest threat” to the “council’s credibility.”

“The United States will oppose any effort to delegitimize or isolate Israel,” she said, calling the council “unfair” and “unbalanced” with “unfounded bias.”

