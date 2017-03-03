Skip to content

Iranian Official: We Can Force Trump to Keep Nuclear Deal

by Breitbart Jerusalem3 Mar 2017

The Algemeiner reports:  Iran has the power to compel the Trump administration to abide by the July 2015 nuclear deal, a top Tehran regime official asserted on Wednesday, the semi-official state news agency Fars reported.

Referring to President Donald Trump’s Tuesday address to a joint session of Congress, Mohsen Rezaee (pictured) — the secretary of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council and a former commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — wrote on Instagram, “The US president has bragged about imposing sanctions against several Iranian individuals and firms, saying that he has reaffirmed his unbreakable alliance with Israel and that he would continue pressures on Iran.”

“Mr. Trump! Your warnings are a political trick to defy your undertakings under the nuclear deal,” he continued. “(But) I ensure you that we will do something that you would be forced to…comply with all your nuclear deal undertakings instead of issuing warnings.”

