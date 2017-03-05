SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

NEW YORK (AFP) – Five tombstones were overturned in an historic Jewish cemetery in Brooklyn, the latest in a spate of apparently anti-Semitic incidents across the United States, media reports said Sunday.

CNN reported that the act of vandalism at Washington Cemetery in Brooklyn and was being investigated by a hate-crime task force of the New York City Police Department.

In recent weeks, there have been scores of bomb threats against US Jewish organizations and at least three other Jewish cemeteries have been desecrated.

The Anti-Defamation League, a national civil rights group dedicated to the fight against anti-Semitism, said last week there have been 121 threats against Jewish schools and civic groups in the US since January 1, labeling the surge an “epidemic.”