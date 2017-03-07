Skip to content

Netanyahu: Iran Behind More Than Eighty Percent of Israel’s Security Problems

An Iranian war veteran chants slogan while holding an anti-Israeli placard in front of the banners showing late Iranian revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini and Jerusalem's Dome of Rock in an annual pro-Palestinian rally marking Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day in Tehran, Iran, Friday, July 1, 2016. Iranians staged anti-Israel rallies across the country as tens of thousands of people marched in the capital Tehran marking al-Quds day held each year on the last Friday of Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Iran does not recognize Israel and has marked al-Quds day since the start of its 1979 Islamic revolution. Al-Quds is a historic Arabic name for Jerusalem, and Iran says the day is an occasion to express support for the Palestinians and emphasize the importance of Jerusalem for Muslims. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

by Breitbart Jerusalem7 Mar 2017

The Jerusalem Post reports: Iran is responsible for more than 80% of Israel’s security problems, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, quoting one of the country’s security agencies.

“We are not deterred, and we are also building our strength,” he said on Monday, during a ceremony at the Foreign Ministry marking 25 years since the bombing of the embassy in Buenos Aires. “Since the attack in Argentina, Israel has gotten much stronger.”

In addition, he said, Israel has mobilized others as well to fight the threats that Iran presents, “and we will continue to stand with determination against the aggression of Iran and its proxies.” These comments came just hours before US President Donald Trump called the prime minister, and – according to a readout of the call put out by the Prime Minister’s Office – the two men spoke at length about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, its aggressiveness in the region and “about the need to work together to deal with these dangers.”

Read more here.


