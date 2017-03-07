SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: Iran is responsible for more than 80% of Israel’s security problems, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, quoting one of the country’s security agencies.

“We are not deterred, and we are also building our strength,” he said on Monday, during a ceremony at the Foreign Ministry marking 25 years since the bombing of the embassy in Buenos Aires. “Since the attack in Argentina, Israel has gotten much stronger.”

In addition, he said, Israel has mobilized others as well to fight the threats that Iran presents, “and we will continue to stand with determination against the aggression of Iran and its proxies.” These comments came just hours before US President Donald Trump called the prime minister, and – according to a readout of the call put out by the Prime Minister’s Office – the two men spoke at length about Iran’s nuclear ambitions, its aggressiveness in the region and “about the need to work together to deal with these dangers.”

