NY, Wisconsin Jewish Centers Evacuated After Threats

The Jerusalem Post reports: The Jewish community Center in Rochester, New York was evacuated early Tuesday morning due to a bomb threat.

The evacuation of members and staff was ordered shortly before 6 a.m., the local ABC affiliate 13WHAM reported. About 75 people were evacuated from the building. Parents who attend the JCC daycare were notified and asked to make alternate child care arrangements for the day, according to Democrat & Chronicle newspaper.

Local and state police officers and FBI agents reportedly were on the scene to sweep the building. Meanwhile on Tuesday, a Jewish community center in Milwaukee was forced to close after receiving an emailed threat overnight, it said on Facebook.

