SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

TEL AVIV – The Palestinian Authority named a youth camp this week after a female terrorist responsible for one of the worst terror attacks in Israel’s history, which claimed the lives of 38 civilians including 13 children.

Known as the Coastal Road Massacre, the attack took place on March 11, 1978, when Dalal Mughrabi and several other Fatah terrorists hijacked a bus on Israel’s coastal highway, killing 38 people and wounding more than 70.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

On Sunday, Israeli NGO Palestinian Media Watch reported that the PA named the Jericho youth camp to honor Mughrabi’s memory.

The “Brothers of Dalal” youth camp in Jericho was initiated by the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, headed by Fatah Central Committee Secretary Jibril Rajoub (pictured), who is a known inciter to terror, making incendiary remarks in interviews on the PA’s official television such as describing terrorists as the “heroes and a crown on the head of every Palestinian” and musing, “If we had a nuke, we’d have used it [against Israel]this very morning.”

Rajoub also recently slammed President Donald Trump as a “lunatic” and said that his promise to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem was a “declaration of war.”

The five-day camp will open on Tuesday, with “the participation of 45 young men and women,” including university students, the Facebook page of the PLO Supreme Council for Youth and Sports said.

District Governor of Ramallah Laila Ghannam, a Palestinian Authority official, “welcomed [the] efforts to hold a camp named after Martyr Dalal Mughrabi” in a Facebook post.

“She praised the creative initiative and its goals, and particularly everything connected to remembering the pure-hearted martyrs,” a translation by PMW said.

Last year on the anniversary of the Coastal Road Massacre, the Ramallah-area Al-Awael school for girls held the “Dalal Mughrabi Cup” in honor of the terrorist. The basketball tournament was co-organized by the Al-Razi Cultural and Social Association, a Palestinian NGO that works with the Anna Lindh Foundation to promote “intercultural dialogue” and “build trust and improve mutual understanding.”

Mughrabi was also honored in March 2015 when the Fatah party, addressing Israelis on its Facebook page, told them to collect the body parts of murdered Israelis and leave Israel. The party also boasted that Israel’s account of the number of fatalities was wrong and the attack claimed many more lives.

“On this day, March 11, in 1978, Dalal Mughrabi and her companions declared the birth of the Palestinian Republic in the heart of the occupied territories. The enemy admitted the death of 30 Zionists in the operation, yet according to the reports the number exceeded 80 casualties. … Retaliation after retaliation and the windstorms will not subside,” the Facebook post read.