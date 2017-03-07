SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Hill reports: President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone Monday, the White House confirmed.

The two leaders discussed the recent wave of anti-Semitic incidents across the U.S., including bomb threats and cemetery vandalism.

“PM Netanyahu expressed his appreciation for @POTUS’s strong statement against anti-Semitism during his speech before Congress last week,” Netanyahu spokesman Ofir Gendelman tweeted Monday.

