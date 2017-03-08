SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said that the Trump administration condemns anti-Semitism “in the strongest terms” as Jewish institutions across north America were hit with a fresh wave of bomb threats.

“We denounce these latest anti-Semitic and evil threats in the strongest terms,” Spicer said, speaking at the daily White House press briefing. “I share the president’s hopes that we don’t have to continue to share these disturbing reports with you,” he added.



He spoke shortly after at least ten Jewish community centers across North America and four offices of the Anti-Defamation League received attack threats, in the sixth such wave since the beginning of the year.

