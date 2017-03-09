Skip to content

Nikki Haley to Palestinians: Stop Incitement to Violence

The new U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, listens to proceedings during a Security Council meeting of the United Nations, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. U.S. Deputy Permanent Representative Michele Sison is at center. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
AP Photo/Richard Drew

by Breitbart Jerusalem9 Mar 20170

The Algemeiner reports:  The Palestinian Authority must “stop its incitement to violence” and engage with Israel in “direct peace negotiations, rather than looking to the UN,” a top American diplomatic official said on Tuesday.

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley made the statement after meeting with her Palestinian counterpart, Riyad Mansour — an encounter she described as “productive.” “The US is committed to supporting a true peace process between Israel and the Palestinian Authority,” she said.

Last month, Haley received warm praise from the pro-Israel community in both the US and abroad after taking the UN Security Council to task for its double standards when it comes to its treatment of the Jewish state.

Read more here.


