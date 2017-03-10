Trump Invites Palestinian Authority President Abbas to Visit White House

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Daily Mail reports: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday invited Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to the White House, an Abbas spokesman said, after the two leaders spoke by phone for the first time since Trump took office.

‘President Trump has extended an official invitation to President Abbas to visit the White House soon to discuss ways to resume the political process, stressing his commitment to a peace process that will lead to a real peace between the Palestinians and the Israelis,’ said Abbas spokesman Nabil Abu Rdainah.

Palestinians are concerned at the more favorable approach shown by Washington towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since Trump came to power.

