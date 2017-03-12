Iran Parliament Speaker Lectures Netanyahu on Purim Story: ‘Read The Torah’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Iran’s parliament speaker on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comparison of the ancient Persians who sought the annihilation of the Jews in the Purim story to modern-day Iran, advising the Israeli premier to study history and the Jewish Bible.

In an address to parliament on Sunday, which coincided with the Purim holiday, Iranian Speaker Ali Larijani said in Tehran that “apparently, [Netanyahu] is neither acquainted with history, nor has read the Torah,” according to Iranian media reports.

Larijani said that Netanyahu “has distorted the Iranians’ pre-Islam historical era and attempted to misrepresent events. Of course, nothing more than presenting such lies is expected from a wicked Zionist,” he said, according to the semi-official Fars News Agency.

