Fresh Bomb Threats Target Jewish Centers in U.S., Canada

The Times of Israel reports: Several Jewish centers in the US and Canada received bomb threats Sunday, as a wave of menacing calls and emails showed little sign of subsiding.

Threats were reported at JCCs serving Rochester, New York, Chicago, Illinois, Indianapolis, Indiana, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Houston, Texas.

All the threats were found to be non-credible and the centers were able to resume operations a short time later. In Houston, the threat was emailed and the building was not evacuated, as a police K-9 unit checked for explosives, according to local media. The calls and email came as Jewish communities around the globe celebrated the holiday of Purim.

