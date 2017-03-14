Dubai Arrests Man Behind Video of Cat Fed Alive to Dogs

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

DUBAI (AFP) – Police in Dubai have arrested a man who was behind a gruesome video showing a cat being fed alive to dogs as a punishment for eating birds, local press said Tuesday.

The video, which was widely shared on social media, showed a man offering the cat in an open cage to two Rottweilers, encouraging them to devour the terrified feline.

“You eat pigeons and chickens?” a man is heard in the video saying to the cat, as it is being mauled by one of the dogs. “Eat the cat, eat it,” he orders.

Several UAE newspapers said Tuesday that the man who posted the video was arrested. It was not clear if he was the same man heard in the footage.

The National daily cited Major General Khalil Al-Mansouri of the Dubai police’s criminal investigation department as saying that anybody convicted of animal abuse would face jail and heavy fines.

Dr Susan Aylott, a volunteer at Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi, told the newspaper that this attack was not a rare act of cruelty against animals in the United Arab Emirates.

“We have had several recent incidents like this, including that of a dog whose hind legs were tied and then skinned alive. The abuse has not stopped,” she said.