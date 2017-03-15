Netanyahu: Still In Talks With Trump Team Over Settlements

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday evening that talks with US President Donald Trump’s Mideast peace envoy, Jason Greenblatt, did not yield an agreement for a coordinated US-Israeli position on West Bank settlements, but described the meeting as “good” and “honest.”

“I have to say that I had good conversations, in-depth ones. I can’t say we finished or came to an agreement,” he told reporters at a press conference. “We’re in a process, but it’s a process of mutual dialogue, authentic and honest in the positive sense,” Netanyahu said. That process, he added, is “not yet visible to media.”

Netanyahu and Greenblatt met for over five hours on Monday. During the meeting, Trump’s public appeal to the prime minister to rein in settlement building was raised.

