SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Jerusalem Post reports: The army confirmed that a rocket launched from the Gaza Strip landed in southern Israel Wednesday night. There was no damage or injuries and no siren sounded as the rocket landed in open territory in the Negev, the IDF spokesperson’s unit said.

Tensions between Israel and the Gaza Strip had been high as of late, with a false alert ringing in the Eshkol regional council just days after a failed rocket attack by the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade,a faction of the Palestinian Fatah party’s armed wing in the Gaza Strip.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

While there have been around 20 rockets launched in 2016 towards Israel from the Gaza Strip, five rocket have been launched at Israel within the last month, including two incidents by the Islamic State Group in Sinai.

Read more here.