Actress Mayim Bialik Contradicts Anti-Israel Activist Linda Sarsour’s Claim Zionism and Feminism Don’t Mix

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Algemeiner reports: American Jewish actress Mayim Bialik published on Wednesday a refutation of anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour’s recently made claim that one cannot be a Zionist feminist.

“Zionism is the belief in the right of the Jewish people to have an autonomous state in Israel,” Bialik — a star in the CBS comedy series “The Big Bang Theory” and a distant relative of the late famous Hebrew poet Hayim Nahman Bialik — wrote on her GrokNation website. “I am a Zionist. Feminism is the belief that a woman-driven movement can bring about race, class and gender equality and that women deserve all of the rights and privileges afforded to men. I am a feminist.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

She continued: “There are Zionists who are critical of certain Israeli policies and those who are not; there are Zionists who are anti-occupation and there are Zionists who are pro-settlement; and there are Zionists who fall between these extremes. The definitions of Zionism and feminism are not in conflict with each other. At all.”

Read more here.