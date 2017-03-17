Actress Mayim Bialik Contradicts Anti-Israel Activist Linda Sarsour’s Claim Zionism and Feminism Don’t Mix

The Algemeiner reports: American Jewish actress Mayim Bialik published on Wednesday a refutation of anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour’s recently made claim that one cannot be a Zionist feminist.
“Zionism is the belief in the right of the Jewish people to have an autonomous state in Israel,” Bialik — a star in the CBS comedy series “The Big Bang Theory” and a distant relative of the late famous Hebrew poet Hayim Nahman Bialik — wrote on her GrokNation website. “I am a Zionist. Feminism is the belief that a woman-driven movement can bring about race, class and gender equality and that women deserve all of the rights and privileges afforded to men. I am a feminist.”
She continued: “There are Zionists who are critical of certain Israeli policies and those who are not; there are Zionists who are anti-occupation and there are Zionists who are pro-settlement; and there are Zionists who fall between these extremes. The definitions of Zionism and feminism are not in conflict with each other. At all.”
