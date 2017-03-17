Report: Anti-Semitic ‘End Jewish Privilege’ Fliers Found at Chicago University

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Chicagoist reports: The University of Illinois at Chicago is investigating after anti-Semitic posters were found distributed on campus on Tuesday. “Ending white privilege starts with ending Jewish privilege,” the flyer reads.

Several figures with Stars of David stand atop a pyramid. “Is the 1% Straight White Men? Or is the 1% Jewish,” it reads.

Student and Rohr Chabad House president Eva Zeltser, who posted a photo of the flyer on Facebook, sent a letter to the Dean of Students asking that the university take action. “If you are against hate crimes against one group, you should be against these acts of violence for ALL groups,” she wrote. “I understand free speech, but what about my freedom to feel safe on campus,” she added.

As several commenters noted, the math on the flyer, which tries to cobble together two PEW Research polls, does not add up, either. In a letter to students, faculty and staff, Chancellor Michael D. Amiridis and other university officials reaffirmed UIC’s commitment to “the importance of tolerance, inclusion and diversity” and also “the right to free expression.”

