Skip to content

Trump Administration Boycotts Anti-Israel Discussion at UN Human Rights Council

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is seen on a TV screen while addressing the United Nations Human Rights Council on February 27, 2017 in Geneva. The United Nations Human Rights Council opens its main annual session, with the US taking its seat for the first time under President Donald Trump's leadeships. / AFP / Fabrice COFFRINI (Photo credit should read FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

by Breitbart Jerusalem20 Mar 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

GENEVA (AP) — The State Department says the United States is boycotting a session at the U.N. Human Rights Council that focuses on Palestine and other Arab occupied territories, saying it is biased against Israel.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner in a statement took aim at a recurring agenda item at the council, which focuses on Israel and the Palestinian territories — the only one of its kind to focus on a single country at every HRC session. It was taking place Monday.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Toner also said the United States would vote against every resolution that might be put forward under the agenda item.

Earlier, the U.N.’s special rapporteur on rights in the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel, Michael Lynk, decried how “illegal settlement enterprise has moved at an alarming pace” this year.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.