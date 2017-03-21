Jordan Rejects U.S. Extradition Request for Terrorist Who Killed Two Americans in Israel Bombing

Ynetnews reports: Ahlam Tamimi—the convicted terrorist who helped carry out a suicide bombing at a Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem in 2001—will not be extradited to the United States, a Jordanian court ruled on Monday in response to the extradition order issued by the US Justice Department last week.
The court upheld a previous decision made by an appeals court in Amman. According to a Jordanian legal expert, the US and Jordan signed an extradition agreement in 1995, but it was never approved by the Jordanian parliament and is therefore not valid.
Tamimi, a Jordanian citizen, drove the suicide bomber, Izz al-Din Shuheil al-Masri, to the restaurant in Jerusalem after having scouted out the location.
