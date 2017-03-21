Restoration Work to Jesus’s Tomb in Jerusalem Completed

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

(REUTERS) — A team of scientists and restorers has completed work on the site of the tomb of Jesus in Jerusalem’s Old City, and it will be re-opened to the public on Wednesday.

The group has worked for the past nine months at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and focused on the small structure above the burial place, known as the Edicule. According to Christian belief, Jesus’s body was buried at what became the site of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The restorers have also repaired other parts of the church, the project’s supervisor said.

The structure needed reinforcement and conservation, including installation of an underground drainage network for rainwater and sewage, Antonia Moropoulou, a professor at the National Technical University of Athens, said on Monday. Moropoulou directed the work at the site.

