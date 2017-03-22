WATCH: 2,000 Israeli Reservists Train for Possible Gaza War

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Times of Israel reports: Some 2,000 reserve soldiers were called up this week to simulate war in the Gaza Strip, as part of the military’s largest planned exercise of 2017, the army said.

The surprise drill began on Sunday. It was conducted by the Sinai Division, the Southern Command’s reserve division. The exercise included four reserve brigades — two infantry and two armored brigades.

The soldiers simulated war in Gaza, including a ground invasion into the Hamas-run coastal enclave. IDF Chief Gadi Eisenkot visited the exercise in order to “assess the preparedness of the division for emergency,” the army said.

